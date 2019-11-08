President’s Awards Presented at DFI Annual Conference

Matthew Janes, M.B.A., P.Eng, of Isherwood Associates and president of the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI), presented four President’s Awards at a luncheon during the DFI 44th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations in Chicago, on Oct. 17.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Established in 2016, the DFI President’s Awards are given at the discretion of the DFI president to recognize the efforts and service of DFI members to advance the work of DFI. This year’s awards were presented to:

Gerald Verbeek, Allnamics Pile Testing Experts, recognized for his dedication and commitment to DFI as chair of the Testing and Evaluation Committee and his active involvement in numerous DFI events and activities. He is an avid reviewer for DFI conference proceedings and develops workshops and panel discussions aimed at provoking technical debate and advancement.

David Paul, P.E., Paul GeoTek Engineering, recognized for his commitment to DFI as trustee liaison for the Seepage Control Committee, International Grouting Committee and the Toronto International Groundwater Management Working Group, as well as the chair of the DFI-Chennai Metro International Geoengineering, Contractual, Construction Working Group. He is responsible for DFI’s active relationship with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, International Commission on Large Dams, U.S. Levee Safety Coalition and U.S. Society on Dams. Paul actively and positively supports all DFI activities.

Karen Dawson, P.E., Jacobs, was recognized for her contributions to the work of DFI’s Helical Piles and Tiebacks Committee. Dawson served as co-editor of the newly published Helical Design Guide, and the indoor program chair for the HPW-DFI Helical Piles-Tiebacks-Anchors Tradeshow and Educational Seminar in Cincinnati. She is a dedicated author, reviewer and contributor to the committee activities and DFI events.

Matt Conte, Conte Company, was also recognized for his contributions to the work of DFI’s Helical Piles and Tiebacks Committee. Conte served as outdoor program chair for HPW-DFI Helical Piles-Tiebacks-Anchors Tradeshow and Educational Seminar in Cincinnati. He provided outstanding organizing and program management efforts to deliver this first-of-its-kind DFI program and its live demonstrations safely and efficiently.

RELATED: 2020 Golden Beaver Awardees Announced