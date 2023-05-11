Program Highlights for DFI’s S3: Slopes, Support and Stabilization

The program is available for S3: Slopes, Support and Stabilization, being held August 8-10 at the Royal Sonesta in Boston. The two-and-a-half-day conference focuses on the practical application of deep foundations and ground improvement techniques for stabilizing soft ground, landslides and slopes, and supporting deep excavations. Highlights of the program include a keynote address and two panel discussions.

Scott Hamwey, director of infrastructure planning within the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Office of the Chief Engineer, is delivering the keynote address — “Major MBTA Initiatives: Where They Come From, Who They Serve, and How to Pay for Them.” Hamwey leads a team responsible for conceptual planning and early design work on a range of investments to modernize, expand or otherwise improve the MBTA and the service it provides to riders in the Greater Boston region.

The program features a panel discussion titled, “Fair Geotechnical Risk Management and Mitigation of Unforeseen and Varying Site Conditions.” This panel session will discuss risks associated with unforeseen and varying site conditions, including obstructions, using examples from the panelists and audience experiences. The intent is to share current strategies and methods that lead to equitable solutions for all stakeholders of a project.

A highlight of the event is the annual software discussion, where a problem is presented to slope stability software providers who discuss, analyze and present solutions. This year’s problem is a deep excavation site in Boston with poor soil. Edward Laczynski, P.E., of Wagman Heavy Civil is moderating the discussion, which will kick off with an introduction and brief overview of the zones of influence for excavation-induced movements presented by Damian Siebert, P.E., Haley & Aldrich. The panelists for the software discussion are Augusto Lucarelli, Itasca Consulting Group, and Robert Bradford, P.Eng., Rocscience.

The event also includes an exhibit hall of material, equipment and service providers as well as networking events, such as the popular Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) Committee networking reception.

For more information, visit www.dfi.org/S3-2023.