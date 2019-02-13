Project Update: Dallas Mill Creek Tunnel

The $206.7 million Mill Creek/Peaks Branch/State Thomas Drainage Relief Tunnel Project for the City of Dallas involves 26,385 lf of 32-ft, 6-in. excavated diameter tunnel (30-ft ID) and seven shafts ranging from 120 to 200 vf. Tunneling will occur primarily in Austin Chalk with excavation via Main Beam TBM and Roadheader.

As of late January, the project was 15 % completed by duration. The excavation of launching/entry shaft is in progress with 100 vf of 120 vf completed. The top bench excavation has been completed of the 39-ft diameter horseshoe Starter Tunnel. Mobilization has begun at two intake sites, and excavation of two 220-ft diameter intake shafts has started. TBM mobilization has started with parts currently arriving onsite for assembly and commissioning. In total there are six working sites within the city.

Owner: City of Dallas; Lead Designer: HALFF; Tunnel Designer: COWI; CM: Black and Veatch; TBM Manufacturer: Robbins; Subcontractor: Oscar Renda Constructing Inc.

Key Project Personnel: SMJV Operations Manager: Kent Vest; SMJV Senior Project Manager: Travis Hartman; SMJV Project Manager: Quang D. Tran, P.E.; SMJV Deputy Project Manager: Nick Jencopale; SMJV QC Manager: Matt Jackson.