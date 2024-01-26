\ Strata Worldwide Announces Partnership with Vernetzen

By TBM Staff

Strata Worldwide, provider of advanced safety and underground networking technologies, has signed an Equity Partnership Agreement and Global Distribution Agreement with Australia-based Vernetzen.

Through these agreements, Strata will provide its global customer base with an expanded range of networking solutions and innovative cybersecurity tools that are specifically designed for underground mining and tunneling.

Included in these new offerings are Vernetzen’s state-of-the-art Software Defined Network (SDN) technology, a game-changer in network automation for industrial environments. This advanced technology streamlines cybersecurity, network provisioning, failure detection, traffic monitoring, data prioritization and more. By automating these critical processes, Vernetzen’s SDN technology not only saves valuable time and resources, but also significantly reduces the risk of human error and cyber-events from occurring. The result is a seamlessly managed network with enhanced security, providing operators with complete oversight and control over the industrial network.

In addition, Strata will introduce Vernetzen’s Wi-Fi over Coax (WoC) solution. This cutting-edge wireless network stands apart by delivering long-distance, linear Wi-Fi coverage along a radiating coaxial cable, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and eliminating those troublesome dead zones. This eliminates the limitations of traditional Access Point (AP) Wi-Fi systems that demand multiple APs to cover the same area of a single WoC. This presents a fresh perspective on industrial networks, particularly tailored for tele-remoting and vehicle automation in challenging underground environments.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Strata Worldwide,” states Luke King, Managing Director at Vernetzen. “Strata’s extensive market presence and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we are confident that together, we can deliver unparalleled value to our customers. This collaboration represents a strategic step forward in expanding our footprint and providing secure and robust industrial network solutions.”

“Vernetzen provides Strata and our customers a high-end network and Wi-Fi solution that is fit for purpose and designed specifically for our target underground markets,” explains Tony Napier, COO and Managing Director, APAC. “Vernetzen completes Strata’s overall network and data solutions suite. In addition, it now enables us to meet a broad range of customer requirements from a simple Wi-Fi deployment through to a state-of-the-art network and high-speed, secure, seamless Wi-Fi coverage that supports mobile automation. Strata is very pleased to bring this latest technology to our global markets.”