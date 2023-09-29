TERRATEC Delivers Tunnel Conveyors for Metro Manila Subway

By TBM Staff

TERRATEC announced the successful delivery of two Continuously Advancing Tunnel Conveyors for Phase I Contract Package CP101 of the Metro Manila Subway Project in Manila, Philippines. These state-of-the-art tunnel conveyors were selected by the Shimizu-Fujita-Takenaka-EEI Joint Venture, the contracting team working on behalf of the Department of Transportation in Manila.

The Metro Manila Subway Project is the first underground railway system in the Philippines. As a significant infrastructure endeavor, TERRATEC’s group company JIM Technology, will supply a total of six Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). The project has commenced with TERRATEC’s highly efficient and reliable tunnel conveyors.

The two TERRATEC Continuously Advancing Conveyors will play a vital role in the construction of the 33.1-km subway section, connecting Mindanao Avenue in the northern part of Metro Manila to Western Bicutan in the south. The two tunnel conveyors, delivered for CP101, will excavate the section between the Metro Manila Subway Depot and Quirino Highway.

Designed to meet the specific demands of the project, the two TERRATEC Continuously Advancing Conveyors have a length of 1,509 m and operate at a rate of 225 m3/h. With a single pulley head drive power of 150 kW, these conveyors are capable of efficiently handling the various materials extracted by the Tunnel Boring Machine along the entire length of the belt. The conveyed materials include sandy gravel and boulders up to 400 mm in size, showcasing the robust capabilities of TERRATEC’s conveyors.

In addition to their exceptional performance, these tunnel conveyors offer reliable operation, easy and swift installation, and optimal space utilization. The electric conveyor drives incorporate cutting-edge electronic Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF) controllers for each motor, ensuring smooth starting, load sharing, and precise control.

Hydraulic tensioning is employed for horizontal cassettes, guaranteeing accurate take-up tensions and reliable control. The wider-than-standard carry and return roller sets allow for enhanced belt wander tolerance and improved control in horizontal curves. Two-roll vee-return idlers are utilized throughout the conveyors to maintain proper return belt tracking.

TERRATEC’s unique and patented design of the Advancing Tail Piece levels the Tunnel Conveyor using an active hydraulic system to match the steering/ rolling position of the TBM. This enables the smooth negotiation of any horizontal and vertical curves.

These conveyors are designed to handle both steady state and unsteady conditions, including acceleration, controlled deceleration, and unpowered stopping for loaded and empty conditions. This versatility ensures optimal performance and safety throughout the construction process.

The excavation is projected to yield approximately 1.2 million cubic meters of soil, equivalent to the volume of 500 Olympic-size swimming pools. Overall, the alignment is anticipated to generate around 7,419,940 cubic meters of soil, equivalent to 2,500 Olympic-size swimming pools.

The Metro Manila Subway Project aims to serve up to 370,000 passengers per day and is expected to be completed in 2028. TERRATEC, a leading provider of innovative tunnelling solutions, remains committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions, supporting the development of efficient and safe underground transport systems worldwide.

