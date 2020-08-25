Thompson Pump Provides Guidance for Storm Preparedness

The Thompson Pump family is dedicated to helping pump owners and municipalities weather the storm. Here are a number of ways you can “Pumpare” now to minimize the risks of downtime during and after a storm.
- INSPECT YOUR PUMPS. Now is the time to identify potential problems.
- SERVICE YOUR PUMPS. Make sure they’re properly maintained and ready for increased demand.
- CORRECT FITTINGS & HOSES. A storm is not the right time to find out they’re worn or mismatched
- CLEAN OUT DRAINS. Clear all storm drains and culverts in the area to prevent blockage
- PUMP DOWN LAKES & PONDS. Reducing water levels in retention ponds and reservoirs can prevent flooding
- CHECK FUEL SUPPLIES. Fuel can be scarce before, during and after a storm
- SPARE PARTS. Identify and stock up for normal maintenance emergency repairs
