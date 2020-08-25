  
To better serve our many subscribers that are working from home during this time, we are offering digital issues of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.  Please subscribe below to ensure delivery of future digital editions. Thank you and be well.
Tunnel Business Magazine
You are at:»»Thompson Pump Provides Guidance for Storm Preparedness

Thompson Pump Provides Guidance for Storm Preparedness

0
By on News

The Thompson Pump family is dedicated to helping pump owners and municipalities weather the storm. Here are a number of ways you can “Pumpare” now to minimize the risks of downtime during and after a storm.

/**** Advertisement ****/
  • INSPECT YOUR PUMPS. Now is the time to identify potential problems.
  • SERVICE YOUR PUMPS. Make sure they’re properly maintained and ready for increased demand.
  • CORRECT FITTINGS & HOSES. A storm is not the right time to find out they’re worn or mismatched
  • CLEAN OUT DRAINS. Clear all storm drains and culverts in the area to prevent blockage
  • PUMP DOWN LAKES & PONDS. Reducing water levels in retention ponds and reservoirs can prevent flooding
  • CHECK FUEL SUPPLIES. Fuel can be scarce before, during and after a storm
  • SPARE PARTS. Identify and stock up for normal maintenance emergency repairs

RELATED: Thompson Pump And Mfg. Co. Celebrates Its Golden Anniversary

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.