Tunnel Update: Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel Project – Burrard Inlet Crossing

Metro Vancouver is constructing a new $286 million water supply tunnel deep under Burrard Inlet, east of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge between the District of North Vancouver and the City of Burnaby. The project, the Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel Project – Burrard Inlet Crossing, includes the 1.1-km tunnel, two shaft and near-surface structures (valve chambers).

This project is one of five new regional water supply tunnels that are being designed to meet current seismic standards to ensure the reliable delivery of drinking water in the region in the event of a major earthquake. When complete, the tunnel will also increase the capacity of the existing system to meet the long-term needs of the growing population.

Tunnel excavation, pipe installation and backfill are complete. Shaft pipe installation and near surface valve chamber construction are underway.

The project team used a 7-bar pressure slurry (Mixshield) TBM– a first for a metro sized tunnel in Canada.

Project team: Traylor Aecon General Partnership: Contractor; Metro Vancouver: Owner; Delve Underground: Tunnel and Shafts Designer; AECOM: Near Surface Works Designer; Mott MacDonald: Construction Manager; Herrenknecht: TBM Manufacturer; Southwest Contracting: Earthworks Subcontractor; Jewel Holdings: Pipe Welding and Coating Subcontractor; Aecon Water: Large Bore Mechanical Installation Subcontractor; Black & McDonald: Electrical, Instrumentation, HVAC, and Fuel Oil Subcontractor; Nucor-Harris Rebar: Reinforcing Steel Subcontractor.

Personnel: Construction Manager: Patrick Hamlin (Mott McDonald); Engineer of Record: Andrew McGlenn (Delve); Owner’s Representative: Mark Qian (Metro Vancouver); Project Manager: Erica Frederickson (Traylor); Project Engineer: Brian McInnes (Aecon); General Superintendent: Ty Winters (Traylor).