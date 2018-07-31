Two New LOVSUNS TBMs Heading to North America

LOVSUNS Tunneling Canada announced that in May it signed contracts to deliver two new TBMs for North American tunneling projects. They include:

– Westerly Storage Tunnel . This is a 2.9-km CSO tunnel in Cleveland, Ohio, being constructed for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. The contactor is Jay Dee-Obayashi JV. The TBM is an 8.5-m diameter Single Shield Rock TBM.

– Don River & Central Waterfront Coxwell Bypass Tunnel. This is a 10-km sewer being constructed for the City of Toronto. The contractor is North Tunnel Construction ULC. The TBM is a 7-m diameter Single Shield Rock/EPB Dual Mode.

These two TBMs will be designed and engineered by ex-LOVAT engineers in Toronto and manufactured at LOVSUNS’ parent company LNSS Liaoyang facilities in China under supervision of LOVSUNS engineers/technicians. The machines are scheduled to be delivered in second half of 2019. LOVSUNS’ Canadian team will be responsible for site assembly and commissioning of the machines, as well as future parts supply and field services.

In March this year, LOVSUNS invited another American client, Super Excavators, to visit the LNSS facilities for the factory acceptance of one 3.3-m Double Shield Rock TBM. This machine was engineered by LOVSUNS Canada and would be used in construction of a 2-km tunnel in Blacksnake Creek Stormwater Separation Improvement Project located in St. Joseph, Missouri. The machine arrived on site in June with LOVSUNS technicians supervising the assembly works. Mining was expected to start in July. This was the first Built-in-China TBM delivered for North American tunneling market.

