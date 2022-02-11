UCA Scholarship Applications to Open March 1

The Underground Construction Association (UCA), a division of SME, is committed to the future of the tunneling and underground construction industries by supporting the next generation of professionals to enter the field. One of the ways in which this goal is accomplished is through the scholarships that are given during the summer events. In June, the UCA will host the North American Tunneling Conference in Philadelphia, PA, from June 19-22 where three scholarship opportunities are available.

The application process opens on March 1, 2022 and will close on May 1, 2022.

UCA Young Members Scholarship

UCA Young Members Scholarship for NAT attendance provides selected students with an opportunity to attend conferences at which they can experience the challenges, opportunities and rewards of a career in the field of tunneling and underground construction. Each recipient will receive:

• NAT conference registration.

• One-year student membership to UCA.

• An invitation to the UCAYM networking event.

• Round-trip airfare to the conference.

• Hotel accommodations at the conference hotel.

• Orientation at the conference.

• Conference proceedings.

• Valuable opportunities to network with industry experts and potential employers

• A $1,000 stipend for miscellaneous cash needs.

UCA and RETC Attendance Scholarship

The UCA and RETC Attendance Scholarship provides students with an opportunity to attend the NAT conference. Applicants must be full-time freshman, sophomore, junior, senior or graduate students with a designated major in an applicable field of engineering (civil, mechanical, mining, electrical, geological) or construction management. Applicants must have a demonstrated interest in the underground industry. Up to 12 recipients can be selected. Each recipient will receive:

• NAT conference registration.

• Round-trip airfare to the conference.

• Hotel accommodations at the conference hotel.

• Conference proceedings.

• Social function tickets.

• A $200 stipend for miscellaneous cash needs.

Recipients are responsible for their own ground transportation and for other expenses, including meals, other than at social functions.

RETC Executive Committee Scholarship

RETC annually awards one or more scholarships to college students who want to develop their skills in the tunneling industry. The total amount of the award, approximately $5,000, is apportioned to one or more students at the discretion of the RETC Executive Committee. Each recipient will receive:

• NAT conference registration.

• Round-trip airfare to the conference.

• Hotel accommodations at the conference hotel.

• Conference proceedings.

• Social function tickets.

• A $200 stipend for miscellaneous cash needs.

The goals of the award are to increase exposure to career opportunities and to provide educational and networking opportunities to future underground industry professionals.

Visiti https://ucascholarships.secure-platform.com/a/organizations/main/home for more information on these awards, including criteria and deadlines for application and instructions on how to apply.