UMA Geotechnical Construction Grows Sales Team

UMA, a North Carolina-based geotechnical contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic Region, has bolstered its sales team with the hiring of Tom Henkel and Ken Pasols.

Tom Henkel will serve as regional technical sales manager, focusing on promoting UMA’s range of geotechnical services in western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, West Virginia, and South Carolina. He will be especially focused on promoting the company’s High-Density Polyurethane (HDPR) Injection service because of his nearly two decades of experience in this area with a company on the West Coast.

Originally from Illinois, Henkel graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Business and Consumer Affairs. He is also a past board member with the International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI). Henkel enjoys a host of outdoor activities including pickleball, paddle boarding, golf, skiing, and fishing.

Ken Pasols now serves as regional technical sales manager. He will promote UMA’s geotechnical services in Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Florida. Pasols’ recent work experience has involved business development in the Southeast U.S. foundation construction market.

When not working Ken enjoys spending time with his family, vacationing, and going on deep sea fishing tours off the coast of Destin, Florida.

“Nothing we do is more important than hiring and developing our team,” says UMA President Brian DeSpain. “At the end of the day, you bet on people, not on strategies. Our team is what makes us who we are.”

An industry leader in the development and refinement of innovative polymer grouting techniques, UMA Geotechnical Construction, Inc. creates specialized solutions to assist clients with ground engineering needs that save money and minimize downtime. As one of the first to use lightweight structural polymers to improve subsurface soils at depth greater than 40 ft, UMA is uniquely equipped to deliver safe, predictable, and effective results. The team includes industry experts in structural support, earth retention, and soil stabilization with decades of experience, and is dedicated to ongoing advancement in the field.