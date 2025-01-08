Daly City (CA) Vista Grande Drainage Improvements Project Prequalifications

By TBM Staff

The City of Daly City (California) is seeking prequalifications for its Vista Grande Drainage Improvements Project in February 2025. The City plans to issue an RFP in April 2025 with a target NTP of fall/winter 2025. The engineer’s estimated construction value is $135 million.

The project, located in Daly City and San Francisco, will upgrade the Vista Grande storm drain system, a regional stormwater system that drains northwest Daly City. The scope includes re-mining an existing 3,000-ft long tunnel to increase the size to 11.7 ft and installing a new lining. Upgrades also include replacing portions of an existing 3,600-ft long canal with associated civil works.

Federal funding for the project has been secured.

Delve Underground is the designer for the owner. For information, contact Shawn Spreng at spreng@delveunderground.com.