WTC 2025 Paper Submission Deadline Extended

By TBM Staff

Sweden’s capital has a long history in tunnelling, notably the Stockholm Metro.

The WTC 2025 organizing committee announced that it has, following its successful first call for abstracts, extended the paper submission deadline to June 13, 2024. This provides an opportunity for more contributors to share their valuable research and insights at WTC 2025.

Themed ‘Tunnelling into a Sustainable Future,’ the congress will spotlight sustainability and innovation within the industry, inviting submissions from researchers, academics, and industry professionals across a broad spectrum of topics, including:

Innovative tunnelling Safety underground Use of underground space Investigations and ground characterization Planning and design of underground space Conventional tunnelling Mechanised tunnelling Complex geometries including shafts and ramps Grouting and groundwater control Instrumentation and monitoring Operation, inspection, and maintenance Contractual aspects, financing, and risk management Impact from climate change

Why Submit?

By participating in WTC 2025, you’ll be contributing to the global dialogue on tunnelling and underground space development. This is a chance to:

• Showcase your work on an international platform.

• Network with leading experts and organizations.

• Gain insights into the latest industry trends and innovations.

• Influence the future direction of tunnelling research and practice.

About the World Tunnel Congress

The World Tunnel Congress is an annual event for the tunnelling community, bringing together experts from around the globe to share knowledge, expertise, and foster innovations in tunnelling and underground space development.

For more information and interview requests, please contact: wtc2025@cloudberry.se

For more information about the World Tunnel Congress 2025 is available on the conference website.

