12th Annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course Kicks Off Sept. 9

The 12th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course begins Monday, Sept. 9, and runs through Wednesday, Sept. 11. The program is led by internationally recognized experts covering all aspects of tunneling from planning and design, to construction and management. In addition, the program addresses topics central to developing a successful tunnel program including risk management, contracting methods, and dispute resolution.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is being held at the University of Denver Colorado. Well over 1,500 industry participants have attended the course since its inception in 2008.

New to the program this year is a session on innovations in tunneling and new technologies. Presentations include Hybrid/Multi-mode TBMs and Future Developments, Innovations in Soil Conditioning for Soft Ground Tunneling, Advances in Segmental and Final Liner Designs, Advances in Non-exposure TBM Maintenance and Cutter Changes, and Advances in Real-Time Ground Probing.

In addition to the course itself, there is a networking reception planned for Tuesday, September 10, which features the presentation of the annual Tunnel Achievement Award for Project Excellence. The year’s award winner is the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel project in Akron, Ohio. The difficult project was the first in the United States to employ a Robbins Crossover TBM, transitioning from soft ground at the portal to mixed face and into shale. Kenny/Obayashi was the contractor on the project.

Visit tunnelingshortcourse.com to view the full agenda and register.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is organized by Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, and Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., in conjunction with TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine/Benjamin Media Inc.