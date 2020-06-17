13th Annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is Going Virtual

Due to lingering uncertainties regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course has been re-scheduled as an online-only event. It will take place Oct. 5-9, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Although the format is different from years past, Breakthroughs in Tunneling will offer the same world-class instruction from leading industry professionals, focusing on real-world solutions for real-world problems. With the virtual instruction interface, attendees will have the opportunity to not only see presentations, but also network with the instructors and panelists, other attendees, and the conference sponsors.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is the oldest course of its kind. It is organized by Dr. Levent Ozdemir, a leading consultant and retired professor who has been recognized internationally for his contributions to the tunneling industry. Since its inception in 2008, the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course has drawn more than 1,500 attendees from across the country, as well as internationally.

Upon completion of the course, attendees will receive 2 CEU credits. For more information, visit https://tunnelingshortcourse.com/. Session topics will include:

Monday, October 5

Planning, Geotechnical Investigations, Tunnel Design and Risk Mitigation

Tuesday, October 6

Innovations and Latest Developments in Hard Rock, Soft and Mixed-Ground Tunnel Construction

Wednesday, October 7

Challenges and Opportunities in Super-Large Diameter Tunnel Design and Construction

Thursday, October 8

Innovations in Ground Improvement and Support Precast and Final Lining Design and Construction

Friday, October 9

Tunnel Instrumentation, Settlement Control, Process Optimization and Cost Estimating

The full agenda and registration are coming soon. Registration for the full five-day course is $495. One-day sessions are also available for $150. Registration and full agenda are coming soon. Please contact Maura Bourquin for sponsorship information.