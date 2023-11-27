\ 2023 a Record Year for Moscow Railway Transport Development

By TBM Staff

This year, 14 metro stations were opened. In March, 9 more stations of the Big Circle Line (BCL) were launched, after which the line was completed and fully operational. In September, 5 new metro stations on the 10 and 8A lines were opened.

In August, MCD-3 was launched, providing convenience and accessibility of public transportation for residents and visitors of the capital, serving 24 districts of Moscow and 4 cities in the Moscow region. In September, the longest diameter, MCD-4, was launched, creating new routes for over 20 districts of Moscow and 4 cities in the Moscow region.

On November 14, Russian megaprojects won three awards at the 10th National Award for achievements in the field of transport and transport infrastructure of the Formula of Motion.

The Best Infrastructure Project of Regional Importance was awarded to the Big Circle Line (BCL)

Moscow Central Diameters (MCD-3 and MCD-4) were recognized as the Best Solution in Passenger Transport

Ivolga 3.0 was honored in the category City Trains – the New Standard of the Capital. The award was received jointly with colleagues from Transmashholding and the National Center for Industrial Design and Innovation 2050.Lab

“We implement major transport projects that improve city traffic. Thanks to the BCL launch, it became more convenient to get to a neighboring district and build short and fast routes bypassing the capital center. With the launch of the MCD-3 and MCD-4, transport became more comfortable for residents of more than 40 districts of Moscow and several urban districts of the Moscow suburbs. Passengers got new routes, an opportunity to save on fares and make a free interchange to metro, MCC and between the diameters,” said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.