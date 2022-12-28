2023 Golden Beavers Awardees Announced

John Bollier of Stacy and Witbeck, Inc., the 2022 President of The Beavers, has announced the recipients of the 2023 Golden Beaver Awards that will be presented Friday, Jan. 13 at the J.W. Marriott at LA Live in Los Angeles. The guest speaker will be Billy Beane, Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Oakland Athletics major league baseball team. Beane was featured in the best-selling book and movie “Moneyball.”

Richard Ghilotti, President of Ghilotti Construction Company, will receive the Leadership Award. The company’s legacy traces back to his grandfather’s arrival from Italy in 1914 to start a stone paving business. Since forming Ghilotti Construction with his cousin in 1992, Dick has grown the company to over $240 annually in revenue.

Harry K. Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of The Dutra Group, will receive the Management Award. A civil engineering graduate of the University of California – Davis, Harry has spent over 40 years with The Dutra Group in each of their divisions, dredging, marine construction and aggregates, all of which he now manages and oversees.

David Friehl, general superintendent and construction manager for Herzog Contracting, will receive the Supervision Award. During his 41 years in construction he has spent 33 years supervising light rail, streetcar, heavy rail, commuter rail and freight rail projects with combined values in the billions of dollars.

Teresa Arrighi, principal in the Construction and Real Estate practice for the accounting firm of CliftonLarsonAllen, LLC, will receive the Service & Supply/Engineering Award. Since starting with S. J. Gallina & Co. in 1984, Teresa worked closely with construction industry clients and is recognized as a trusted advisor.

Ronald M. Fedrick former CEO of Nova Group, Napa, CA and both a former President of the Beavers and Chairman of the Beavers Charitable Trust, will receive a Special Award. In addition, Ron chaired the Program Committee responsible for the annual Beavers Awards Dinner, guiding it through the changes to the present venue, the J W Marriott at LA Live. During his tenure as the chairman of the Beavers Charitable Trust, the program increased significantly in providing scholarship support and funding for professors dedicated to the heavy construction industry.

