2023 STUVA Conference Set for Munich, Nov. 8-10

By TBM Staff

This year, the STUVA conference will take place at the International Congress Center Munich. By popular demand, the traditional three-day event will be held from November 8-10, 2023, about one month earlier than in previous years.

Every two years, the entire industry meets at this international forum for tunneling and infrastructure to exchange views on current topics in tunneling and tunnel operation – and has been doing so for 60 years. The STUVA conference has long since developed into one of the world’s leading meeting places in this field, drawing more than 3,000 attendees from over 20 countries.

Steadily increasing numbers of participants – apart of the recent corona-related slight decline – the hand-picked series of lectures with simultaneous translation (German/English) and, of course, the large STUVA-Expo trade exhibition ensure the very special atmosphere of every STUVA conference. This is the place to get first-hand information on the latest industry topics, maintain existing networks and make new business contacts.

This year, the International Tunnelling Association (ITA), the Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV), the Federal Highway Research Institute (BASt) and the German Committee for Underground Construction (DAUB) are again supporting the event through their co-sponsorship. On the first two days of the event, the Forum for Tunnels and Infrastructure will offer an in-depth program of lectures with more than 60 presentations selected by a jury of experts. Parallel series of lectures for tunnel construction and tunnel operation will provide insights into \large-scale projects and current research.

Parallel Lectures

The range of topics in the tunneling segment covers the following fields, among others: current developments in underground construction, major international projects, safety in the construction of tunnels, planning, construction, maintenance, refurbishment, research, mechanized tunneling/construction methods in difficult ground, sustainability, energy generation and use, as well as economic efficiency, contract design and financing. In the tunnel operation segment, the focus is on the following topics: new guidelines and regulations, safety equipment, innovative safety concepts, retrofitting, modernization, risk management, tunnel management, tunnel control technology, road user behavior, lighting and escape guidance systems, as well as fire protection and fire detection.

STUVA-Expo

The conference is accompanied by the STUVA-Expo trade exhibition, which has grown steadily in recent years in particular, where around 200 international exhibitors now present their products and services to the trade public on approx. 8,000 square meters of exhibition space. This creates a trade fair landscape in the International Congress Centre Munich that offers visitors a focused view of the innovations in our tunnel industry. Visiting the trade fair remains free of charge.

Site Visits

The third day of STUVA ’23 will be dedicated to exclusive site visits and tours of highly interesting transport facilities. These tours will be led in small groups by the creators of the respective projects and thus offer partly unique insights into areas far beyond any normal sightseeing programme from colleague to colleague. Of course, much of the focus in Munich this year will be on the major construction sites of the 2nd S-Bahn main line.

For more information on the conference, visit the STUVA website.