Organizers have announced the 4th annual Risk Management in Underground Construction course will be held March 10-11, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Houston Intercontinental Airport Hotel in Houston, TX USA.
The highly-rated Risk Management in Underground Construction course provides a unique and engaging forum for stakeholders involved in large-scale underground projects, including contractors, owners, consultants, insurance companies, vendors, and law firms. As tunneling projects get larger and more complicated, the issue of risk becomes more important.
International industry experts with real-world experience will cover contracting practices, geotechnical baseline reports, funding, insurance, risk registers, and best practices. CLE and CEUs will be issued for attendees who request this certification. Registration and a full agenda are coming soon.
For more information on the conference or to become a sponsor, please contact Brittany Cline at bcline@benjaminmedia.com.
Risk Management in Underground Construction is presented by Ozdemir Engineering, Microtunneling Inc. and Benjamin Media Inc., publisher of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.