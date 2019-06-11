Organizers have announced the 4th annual Risk Management in Underground Construction course will be held March 10-11, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Houston Intercontinental Airport Hotel in Houston, TX USA.

The highly-rated Risk Management in Underground Construction course provides a unique and engaging forum for stakeholders involved in large-scale underground projects, including contractors, owners, consultants, insurance companies, vendors, and law firms. As tunneling projects get larger and more complicated, the issue of risk becomes more important.

/**** Advertisement ****/

International industry experts with real-world experience will cover contracting practices, geotechnical baseline reports, funding, insurance, risk registers, and best practices. CLE and CEUs will be issued for attendees who request this certification. Registration and a full agenda are coming soon.

For more information on the conference or to become a sponsor, please contact Brittany Cline at bcline@benjaminmedia.com.

Risk Management in Underground Construction is presented by Ozdemir Engineering, Microtunneling Inc. and Benjamin Media Inc., publisher of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.

RELATED: Risk Management Professionals Convene in LA