\ Abstracts Being Accepted for DFI’s 49th Annual Conference

By TBM Staff

Abstracts are being accepted until Monday, Jan. 8, for original technical papers and panel sessions for DFI’s 49th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations (DFI49), being held Oct. 7-10, in Aurora, Colorado. The conference venue is Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 7 miles from the Denver International Airport.

The goal of this international conference is to create a forum for discussion and knowledge exchange among industry professionals, government agencies and academia on the challenges and solutions related to its theme, Water – Resiliency – Infrastructure, by featuring two concurrent technical tracks. One track will cover traditional topics on deep foundations, ground improvement, ground treatment, excavation support, slope stabilization, tunneling rehabilitation, and related technologies and applications. The other is a water track covering topics from seepage control and remediation, groundwater, wastewater, contaminated water, surface water, flood control, storage and conveyance, rehabilitation of existing water infrastructure, coastal rehabilitation, and more.

Common to both tracks are data management; subsurface investigation; risk management; sustainability; resiliency; geo-hazards; testing and QC/QA; international, national, state and local codes; workforce development; equipment and material innovations; and project delivery. Case Histories covering lessons learned plus regional, national and international projects are encouraged. All accepted papers will be published in the conference proceedings and select papers will be presented in-person by industry experts who will share their knowledge to create and rehabilitate existing infrastructure that meets the needs of today and ensures a better quality of life for generations to come!

Abstracts are also being accepted through Monday, Jan. 8, for the DFI Educational Trust 2023 Young Professor Paper Competition and the Student Paper Competition. Full-time, entry-level faculty members of an accredited college or university engaged in teaching and or research in engineering, construction or geological sciences are encouraged to submit an abstract for the Young Professor Paper Competition. Students studying in the fields of engineering, construction and geological sciences are encouraged to submit an abstract for the Student Paper Competition. Authors of the winning papers are invited to attend DFI49 to present their paper. The individual contest winners receive complimentary conference registration, two nights of lodging and a $1,000 stipend for travel expenses. DFI also offers the winner and first runner-up a complimentary two-year DFI Individual Membership. Winning papers will be considered for publication in the DFI Journal.

Get information on abstract submission and the event at www.dfi.org/Annual2024.