ACPA, Thompson Pipe Group Announce Kovac as Association Chairman

The American Concrete Pipe Association (ACPA) and Thompson Pipe Group (TPG) announced Branimir Kovac, Vice President of TPG, is the association’s new Chairman of the Board. Kovac was confirmed as Chairman during the ACPA’s Annual Meeting held March 31-April 1.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Kovac is the 114th ACPA Chairman in the association’s 117-year history. As Chairman of the Board, Kovac leads the ACPA Executive Committee, which consists of five offices: Treasurer, Secretary, Vice Chair, Chair, and Immediate Past Chair. Kovac is serving his fourth year on the Executive Committee. He will serve a one-year term as Chairman, followed by one year as an Immediate Past Chair.

“I am honored to serve this venerable organization, which for more than a century has provided resources to producers, owners, and contractors,” says Kovac. “Educating and reminding the marketplace of the more than 100 years of proven resiliency and safety, financial, and environmental benefits that concrete products provide will continue to be our top priority.”

Kovac began his career as a contractor and has more than 30 years of industry experience. In 2010 he joined Thompson Pipe Group as the General Manager of the company’s Rialto location. Four years later, he was promoted to company Vice President. He oversees the manufacture of reinforced concrete, precast, and sanitary sewer divisions.

“Branimir will continue to carry the torch forward, helping us continue to modernize the association in both how we go to market and in our marketing efforts,” says Doug Dayton, P.E., ACPA President. “We look forward to his leadership in growing the concrete pipe and box culvert market and engaging our growing membership base. The ACPA is grateful for the service of Immediate Past Chairman Bill Washabaugh of Northern Concrete Pipe, who guided the association through a transition year dealing with COVID-19, converting in-person events to online, restructuring dues, and enhancing our numerous committees and board’s structure.”

Kovac graduated California State University – Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and lives in Southern California with his family.

RELATED: Crossing the Canadian River