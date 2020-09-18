AECOM Appoints Albert as Regional Director of Highway/Bridge Projects

AECOM, the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced Sept. 17 that Wahid Albert, P.E., has been named Vice President, Regional Director of Highway/Bridge Projects for the NY Metropolitan area. Reporting to Majid Hedayati, the region’s Transportation Business Line Leader, Wahid will be responsible for business development, client relations and the delivery of major highway/bridge design and construction management projects. With more than 36 years of experience and extensive design-build expertise, he will also serve as a leader and mentor to AECOM professionals.

Albert’s 36-year career includes progressive roles with the New York State Department of Transportation where he led complex, mega-scale and multi-stakeholder infrastructure projects. In his most recent appointment as Assistant Commissioner and Chief Engineer, he was directly responsible for design and construction projects valued at more than $6.1 billion, assuring the safety of nearly 18,000 publicly owned bridges, and for the maintenance and operation of over 38,000 lane miles of state-owned highways in New York State. In addition to his highway and bridge responsibilities, Wahid has also directed major airport, train station and welcome center projects statewide.

“We’re thrilled to have such an accomplished and highly-respected transportation professional join AECOM in New York. Wahid will be a tremendous asset to our Highway/Bridge team,” said Denise Berger, COO of AECOM’s Northeast Region. “His broad experience on complex design-build projects enhances our ability to meet the growing need for improved mobility with transformational infrastructure that effectively and equitably serves our local communities.”

Known for his ability to deliver complex projects that often didn’t seem possible, Albert recently oversaw the $1.5 billion Hunts Point Market Access and the $1.7 billion JFK International Airport Access design-build projects. The two projects achieved NEPA Environmental Impact Statement completion within 23 and 25 months respectively, allowing them to proceed ahead of their original schedules.

Describing why he joined AECOM, Albert said, “The fit at AECOM just felt right for me given their industry reputation and focus on high quality deliverables. I can’t wait to start work on some new and exciting infrastructure improvement projects as a leader at AECOM.”

Albert is a Registered Professional Engineer in New York State and earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is an active member of several prominent industry associations and the recipient of numerous awards and accolades in recognition of his outstanding commitment and contribution to the New York infrastructure industry.

