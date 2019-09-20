AFTES 2020 Call for Abstracts Extended

AFTES – the French Tunneling and Underground Space Association – has extended its deadline for abstracts for its 2020 International Congress, scheduled for Sept. 21-23 in Paris. The new deadline is Sept. 29, 2019.

With more than 150 abstracts received, the Congress AFTES 2020 seeks more authors on the theme of the contribution of underground space in the city of the future.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The last edition in November 2017 was a success both in terms of the number of congress-goers and exhibitors. A record number of visitors was recorded, with a strong contingent of foreign representatives. In all, the congress attracted over 4,000 participants.

Information on submitting abstracts can be found here.