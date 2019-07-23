Agenda Set for 12th Annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

Course organizers have announced the agenda for the 12th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course. The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course will be held Sep. 9-11 at the University of Denver. Well over 1,000 industry participants have attended the course since its inception in 2008.

The program is led by internationally recognized experts covering all aspects of tunneling from planning and design, to construction and management. In addition, the program addresses topics central to developing a successful tunnel program including risk management, contracting methods, and dispute resolution.

Also on the docket are case histories showcasing some of the world’s most innovative projects and advanced technologies.

2019 Agenda

Monday, September 9

8:00 AM – 8:15 AM Opening Remarks and Introductions – Levent Ozdemir | Ozdemir & Associates

8:15 AM – 9:15 AM Site Investigations and Geotechnical Risk – Greg Raines | Stantec

9:15 AM – 10:15 AM Geotechnical Data and Baseline Reports – Randy Essex | Mott MacDonald

10:15 AM – 10:30 AM Networking Break

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM Contracting and Project Delivery Options – Steve Kramer | COWI

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM Risk Management and Mitigation – Bob Goodfellow | Aldea Services

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Networking Lunch

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM Intelligent Tunnel Design – Gary Brierley | Dr. Mole Inc.

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM Design for Large Diameter TBM Tunnels – Nasri Munfah | AECOM

2:30 PM – 3:15 PM Project Means and Methods – Don Del Nero | Stantec

3:15 PM – 3:30 PM Networking Break

3:30 PM – 4:15 PM Construction Management – Jacobs

4:15 PM – 4:45 PM Disputes and Claim Resolution – Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald

4:45 PM – 5:15 PM Future Mass Transportation Technologies – Mike Wongkaew and Tony Bauer | HNTB

5:15 PM – 7:00 PM Welcome Reception

Tuesday, September 10

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM NATM/SEM Design and Construction – Vojtech Gall | Gall Zeidler Consultants

9:00 AM – 9:30 AM SEM Tunneling for the Utility Market – Eric Eisold | Bradshaw Construction

9:30 AM – 10:15 AM Drill and Blast and Roadheader Tunneling – Bruno Reumueller | Sandvik

10:15 AM – 10:30 AM Networking Break

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM Hard Rock TBMs and Future Trends – Levent Ozdemir | Ozdemir & Associates

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM Earth Pressure Balance Machines and Future Trends

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Networking Lunch

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM Slurry Shield and Large Diameter TBMs and Future Trends

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM Segmental Liner Design and Construction – Yang Jiang | HNTB

2:30 PM – 3:15 PM Tunnel Instrumentation and Settlement Control – Zhangwei Ning | Sixense

3:15 PM – 3:30 PM Networking Break

3:30 PM – 4:15 PM Seismic Design of Tunnels – Mike Wongkaew | HNTB

4:15 PM – 4:45 PM Lake Tap Design and Construction – Gregg Sherry | Brierley Associates

4:45 PM – 5:30 PM Shaft/Portal Design and Construction – Glenn Boyce | McMillen Jacobs

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Networking Reception and Tunnel Achievement Awards

Wednesday, September 11

8:00 AM – 8:45 AM Ground Freezing for Shafts and Tunnels – Filippo Mira-Catto | Bauer

8:45 AM – 9:30 AM Tunnel Grouting Techniques – Dennis Boehm | Hayward Baker

9:30 AM – 10:15 AM Deep Soil Mixing – David Yang | JAFEC

10:15 AM – 10:30 AM Networking Break

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM TBM Tunneling Under High Water Pressures – Niels Kofoed | Kiewit

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM Hybrid/Multi-Mode TBMs and Future Developments – Paul Nicholas | AECOM

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Networking Lunch

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM Settlement Impact Evaluation – Raghu Bhargava | HNTB

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM Innovations in Soil Conditioning for Soft Ground Tunneling – Lauro Lacerda | Normet

2:30 PM – 3:15 PM Advances in Segmental and Final Liner Designs – Bob Frew | AECOM

3:15 PM – 3:30 PM Networking Break

3:30 PM – 4:15 PM Tunnel Costing and Estimating – Rich Redmond | AECOM

4:15 PM Distribution of Class Certificates and Closing Remarks – Levent Ozdemir | Ozdemir & Associates

This course is intended for owners, engineers, contractors, equipment manufacturers and consultants involved in the design and construction of tunnels and underground structures. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for successful completion of this course. Course Directors include Levent Ozdemir of Ozdemir Associates, an internationally known tunnel consultant; Tim Coss, President of Microtunneling Inc.; and Jim Rush, Publisher, TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.

For more information/registration visit: http://tunnelingshortcourse.com. For sponsorship information, please contact Brittany Cline at bcline@benjaminmedia.com or call 330-467-7588.

