Akkerman Is Certified to ISO 9001:2015

Akkerman Inc., a premier trenchless underground construction systems manufacturer, attained the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management system at its sole manufacturing facility in Brownsdale, Minnesota.

Following an independent audit conducted by SAI Global, the certificate was issued on Jan. 18, 2019.

The scope of the certification applies to the design, manufacture, sales and services of on-line and on-grade tunneling and pipe jacking products for the underground sewer, water, gas and electrical utilities industries.

Akkerman embarked on the implementation of its quality management system in 2015 with consulting assistance from Enterprise Minnesota, which was integral to the system’s execution.

Justin Akkerman, Akkerman operations manager, remarks, “Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health recognized Akkerman through the Minnesota Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program for our safety program in 2010. Having our management system certified to ISO 9001:2015 was a natural progression for us to strengthen the business.”

“Not only does our comprehensive quality management system benefit our employees through procedure efficiencies and repeatability, but our customers can also feel confident in knowing that the equipment that we manufacture is subject to the highest standards and continuous improvement at every step in the manufacturing process. Our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System ensures that from design conception to final product testing, our equipment is produced with quality and value at the forefront.”

