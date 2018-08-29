Akron TBM ‘Rosie’ Completes Journey with Breakthough Party

Rosie, the Robbins TBM excavating the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel (OCIT) in Akron, Ohio, completed its journey Aug. 29 with a party for the public and a live web stream.

A joint venture between Illinois-based Kenny Construction Co. and Tokyo-based Obayashi Corp. bored the tunnel for the City of Akron. The 27-ft diameter tunnel spans a distance of 6,240 feet. When complete, the tunnel will hold 25.6 million gallons of stormwater and sewage during heavy rain events and control nine of the overflows into the Ohio & Erie Canal and Little Cuyahoga River. The $184.1 million bid by the Kenny/Obayashi JV came in below the Engineer’s estimate of $252.2 million.

The TBM, which features both EPB and Hard Rock Single Shield TBM types, is the first Robbins Crossover machine to be used in the United States. It was launched from a 12 m (40 ft) deep portal site and built the first 68 m (226 ft) in soft ground, transitioning to a 183 m (600 ft) long zone of partial face shale before switching to hard-rock mode for the remainder of the drive in full face shale.

The breakthrough party, held from noon to 2 p.m. at Lock 3 on Main Street near the extraction shaft. OCIT is part of the Akron Waterways Renewed! program to reduce pollution into local waterways.

