Alexandria (VA) to Host Outreach Session for RiverRenew Program

Alexandria Renew Enterprises is looking for qualified engineers and contractors to help implement RiverRenew. RiverRenew is a major program involving the construction of a system of tunnels and upgrades at Alexandria’s wastewater treatment plant to remediate the combined sewer system.

The Industry Outreach Session will be held Nov. 13, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Alexandia (location to be announced). Major projects for be construction include:

Project Total Estimated Value Anticipated Procurement Method Estimated Procurement Date Estimated Construction Schedule Components Tunnels and Pumping Stations $350-550 M 2-step, fixed-price design-build Summer 2019 2021-2025 • 2-mile, 12-ft dia. tunnel • 0.5-mile, 6-ft dia. diversion sewer • Shafts & diversion chambers • Pumping stations • Odor control & other equipment 108-116 MGD Plant Expansion $1-2 million Design-bid-build Spring 2019 Summer 2019-summer 2020 • Modifications to primary effluent pumps & filter backwash Former Admin. Building Decommissioning $8-10 million Design-bid-build Summer 2019 Fall 2019-Fall 2020 • Lab & equipment relocation • Building demolition & site prep Wet Weather Treatment Facility $3-5 million Design-bid-build 2022 2023 • Modifications to existing primary tanks & chemical feed systems

To register for updates visit RiverRenew.com/contact-us, and click “Obtain procurement info.”