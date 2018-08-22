Alexandria (VA) to Host Outreach Session for RiverRenew Program

Alexandria Renew Enterprises is looking for qualified engineers and contractors to help implement RiverRenew. RiverRenew is a major program involving the construction of a system of tunnels and upgrades at Alexandria’s wastewater treatment plant to remediate the combined sewer system.
The Industry Outreach Session will be held Nov. 13, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Alexandia (location to be announced). Major projects for be construction include:
|Project
|Total Estimated Value
|Anticipated Procurement Method
|Estimated Procurement Date
|Estimated Construction Schedule
|Components
|Tunnels and Pumping Stations
|$350-550 M
|2-step, fixed-price design-build
|Summer 2019
|2021-2025
|• 2-mile, 12-ft dia. tunnel
• 0.5-mile, 6-ft dia. diversion sewer
• Shafts & diversion chambers
• Pumping stations
• Odor control & other equipment
|108-116 MGD Plant Expansion
|$1-2 million
|Design-bid-build
|Spring 2019
|Summer 2019-summer 2020
|• Modifications to primary effluent pumps & filter backwash
|Former Admin. Building Decommissioning
|$8-10 million
|Design-bid-build
|Summer 2019
|Fall 2019-Fall 2020
|• Lab & equipment relocation
• Building demolition & site prep
|Wet Weather Treatment Facility
|$3-5 million
|Design-bid-build
|2022
|2023
|• Modifications to existing primary tanks & chemical feed systems
To register for updates visit RiverRenew.com/contact-us, and click “Obtain procurement info.”