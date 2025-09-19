Brierley Associates Welcomes Kim

By TBM Staff

Brierley Associates announced that Meeok Kim, PhD, PE, has joined the company, leading Brierley’s new Boston, Massachusetts office. Dr. Kim is a geo-structural engineer with 25+ years of experience. She is a heavy civil industry-recognized expert, serving as the chair of Deep Foundation Institute’s Slurry Wall committee and a member of The Moles.

Dr. Kim earned her Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Her doctoral research topic was interdisciplinary between Structural and Geotechnical engineering. She specializes in the analysis and design of complex below-grade systems such as deep excavations, unique foundations, composite systems and other structures whose behavior is governed by their interaction with ground conditions. Through the design and implementation of diverse below-grade structure systems in various geographical areas, she has developed a keen understanding of local and industry-specific design codes as well as national and international standards. She is also an expert on the numerical simulation of soil and structure interaction which originated from her graduate school research.

Brierley President and Chairman of the Board, Eric Lindquist, commented, “Meeok’s impressive skillset is an ideal fit for Brierley’s primary areas of practice. Her passion for mentoring young engineers and volunteering her time to benefit the deep foundation industry as a whole makes her a valuable addition to our team. Her knowledge and experience with deep foundations, soil/structure interaction, and the design and construction of below-ground structures will undoubtedly be appreciated by our clients.”

Dr. Kim described her goals for this new journey with Brierley Associates: “I am eager to contribute my expertise in advanced geotechnical analysis and construction within a company whose agile structure and forward-looking leadership I deeply respect. I look forward to helping deliver innovative, risk-managed solutions while contributing to the company’s growth and advancing together as a team.”