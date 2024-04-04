Amtrak Awards Delivery Partner Contract to Support the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program

By TBM Staff

Amtrak has awarded its first-ever “Delivery Partner” contract, an innovative construction management approach that will help drive successful execution of the $6 billion Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, the company’s single largest capital project. The award, announced April 3, follows a competitive procurement process that began in early 2023.

“We’re proud to award this important Delivery Partner contract that will help continue the positive momentum for the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President of Capital Delivery Laura Mason. “Amtrak has built an industry-leading Capital Delivery department and continues to leverage innovative project delivery approaches like this, as we work to replace and modernize our critical infrastructure assets.”

In a Delivery Partner model, the private partner shares in Amtrak’s risk to deliver the Program and is incentivized to help Amtrak achieve overall Program outcomes. The Delivery Partner’s work will include design oversight, construction management, contract management and other administrative support, among other tasks.

The selected team is ADVANCE – a joint venture between major infrastructure firms AECOM and Jacobs. ADVANCE will establish an integrated Program management team alongside Amtrak’s in-house Capital Delivery department to advance the Program through completion.

The ADVANCE team has a demonstrated track record managing Delivery Partner and CMAR contracts for rail tunneling and train station projects around the world. This team features a consortium of industry-leading firms, including Sener, Turner & Townsend, RailPros, Aldea, and Dr. Sauer, as well as 22 additional highly qualified disadvantaged and small business enterprises (DBE/SBE) that will help meet the Delivery Partner’s 14% DBE/SBE goal.

“We’re excited to welcome the ADVANCE team onboard and appreciate the vast experience they’ll bring to our integrated project management team.” said Amtrak Assistant Vice President Luigi Rosa, who is leading the Program. “We look forward to introducing some of these new team members at a future community meeting.”

The announcement follows soon after Amtrak awarded a CMAR contract to build the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel in February. And last fall, Amtrak awarded demolition contracts and a CMAR contract for the Program’s “Southern Approach,” which includes a new ADA-accessible West Baltimore MARC Station, replacing multiple bridges, and constructing tracks and other railroad infrastructure.

Early work began in 2023, demolition is underway, and major construction is slated to begin later this year, including utility relocations and work for the first of five bridges.