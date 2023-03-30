Annual Conference on Deep Foundations 2023

DFI’s 48th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations will be held Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The theme is Embracing Change.

This conference will look into the trends in industry advancements, changing policies and standards and incorporating resiliency in design and construction across the deep foundation industry.

Presentation highlights include: Incorporating Resiliency into Practice; Evolving Practice with National, State and Local Codes; Creative Solutions to Current Business Challenges; Geotechnical Challenges in the Pacific; Northwest and Similar Environments; Mitigating Geo and Natural Hazards; Deep Foundation Advancements; Marine Foundations and Challenges; Advances in Testing, QA/QC and Information Management; and Case Histories.