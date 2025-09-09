Metrolinx Announces Winners of Ontario Line TBM Naming Competition

By TBM Staff

Libby and Corkie awaiting delivery to Canada. (Image: Metrolinx.)

Metrolinx on Sept. 4 announced that the first two Ontario Line tunnel boring machines (TBMs) – which will dig twin tunnels in the downtown portion of the Ontario Line – have been named.

More than 900 submissions were received in the agency’s June 2025 naming contest. And with more than 1,000 votes cast, Metrolinx is excited to formally introduce Libby and Corkie!

The duo names, Libby and Corkie, were submitted by Jason Paris who drew inspiration from two of the vibrant communities the Ontario Line will serve. “Libby” for Liberty Village where the downtown tunneled portion of the line will start, and “Corkie” for Corktown where the downtown tunneled portion will end.

In preparation for the arrival of these mighty machines, Metrolinx broke ground last November on the 16-m deep shaft that will become the starting point for the TBMs.

These two massive machines will dig a roughly 6-km pair of tunnels underground starting just east of Exhibition Station to just west of the Don River, bringing faster and more reliable transit through the core of downtown Toronto.

With excavation now complete at the tunnel launch shaft, Libby and Corkie are expected to start their tunnelling journey in 2026. Meanwhile, crews recently broke ground on the second tunnel launch shaft at Gerrard.

Image: Metrolinx

The Ontario Line is a brand-new subway Metrolinx is delivering as part of the province’s transit expansion plan. The line will bring 15 new stations to the city, with a trip from one end to the other taking less than 30 minutes compared to the 70 minutes it takes on transit today.