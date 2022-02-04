Annual Grouting and Ground Improvement Short Course Set for August

The Grouting and Ground Improvement short course is a 4-day course that covers engineering, equipment, materials and methods for grouting and ground modification used in civil and geotechnical engineering, underground construction, tunneling and mining. It will be held Aug. 1-4, 2022, in Golden, Colorado.

This course combines classroom instruction with hands-on labs and demonstrations, providing participants with the opportunity to see grouting and ground improvement field equipment in action. CEUs are available.

This course is intended for industry professionals including owners, planners, designers, contractors, consultants and suppliers involved in the design, planning and construction of civil and geotechnical engineering, underground, tunneling and mining projects.

The Course Directors are Dr. Reza Hedayat, Colorado School of Mines; Dr. Ray Henn, RW Henn LLC; and Bill Warfield, Coordinator for Field Day Demonstrations.

Contact the Continuing and Professional Education Services (CPES) office at Learn@mines.edu for more information, or visit the website at https://learn.mines.edu/ggi/.

