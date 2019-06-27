ASA Offering Shotcrete Education Seminars

The American Shotcrete Association (ASA) is offering two education seminars in fall 2019. The Shotcrete Contractor Education program covers best practices by the contractor for quality shotcrete construction and will be available at ASA headquarters, Farmington Hills, Michigan, Sept. 28. The Shotcrete Inspector program covers critical elements of shotcrete applications that on-site inspectors must know to evaluate and sign-off on acceptance documents for shotcrete and will be available at The ACI Concrete Convention and Exposition, Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 23.

These education opportunities directly support ASA’s mission: “ASA provides knowledge resources, qualification, certification, education, and leadership to increase the acceptance, quality, and safe practices of the shotcrete process.”

The Shotcrete Contractor Education will be presented by Charles Hanskat, P.E., FACI, FASCE. He is the Executive Director and Technical Director for the ASA and has been involved in the design, construction, evaluation and repair of environmental concrete, marine, building and shotcrete structures for 40 years. Topics of this seminar will include materials, equipment, personnel, application, QC/QA, curing, protection and project management. A required first step in the ASA Contractor Qualification Program, this seminar will provide the opportunity to take the required written exam. This is a valuable course for contractors to learn more about the details and requirements for quality shotcrete placement, regardless of their intent to pursue qualification. The fee for the course with reference materials and exam is $650, and the fee for the course with reference materials and no exam is $550. Lunch is included with both registration fees. For more information, click here.

The Shotcrete Inspector Education will be co-presented by Hanskat and Oscar Duckworth. An ASA member with over 25,000 hours of nozzle time, Duckworth is an ACI Examiner for the wet- and dry-mix processes. He serves on the ASA Board of Directors and as Chair of ASA’s Education Committee. Topics of this seminar will include material selections, equipment, placement techniques, finishing, curing, protection, testing and safety as it relates to the building official or inspector. Shotcrete’s growing use in construction and its inclusion in the newly released ACI 318 “Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete” necessitates on-site inspectors who are knowledgeable about shotcrete materials, equipment, application and quality.

This seminar is the recommended educational component to ACI’s new Shotcrete Inspector Certification Program that is expected to be launched in 2019. The seminar will count as a portion of the work experience required for the ACI certification and review the reference materials required for the ACI certification examination. The seminar registration fee, including reference materials and lunch, is $425. For more information, click here.

The shotcrete process offers many quality, efficiency and sustainability advantages, but proper knowledge of the process is critical to the creation of a quality specification and for the success of any specifier/owner employing the process. Maintaining a high level of quality for concrete placed via the shotcrete method is ASA’s primary concern.

