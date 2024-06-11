Avanti Announces Director Roles, Changes to Sales Team Structure

By TBM Staff

Avanti’s mission is to provide sustainable solutions for safer work environments and healthier communities everywhere. The company prides itself in the level of education, training, and support services the team offers that are unmatched in the industry. One of the most important strategies Avanti follows is education – the way forward.

As testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in the injection grout industry, Avanti is evolving and with that comes change.

“Many of you likely already know these individuals as they have been an integral part of Avanti’s Sales and Support Team for years, but I am delighted to announce their role changes as Directors to the markets that Avanti serves,” says Britt N. Babcock, President of Avanti. “Each of the Directors brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and fresh perspectives that will undoubtedly enrich our organization and contribute to our continued growth and success. Their backgrounds span various industries and disciplines, providing a diverse range of insights that will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

• Chris Hamilton – Director – Municipal Division

Hamilton will be moving forward as Avanti’s Director of the Municipal Division where he will lead strategic initiatives and operations to support grouting projects for municipal/government entities, specifying engineers, and municipal contractors.

• Jacob Swanson – Director – Geotechnical Division

With his extensive experience and passion for geotechnical projects, Swanson will spearhead and drive initiatives for the geotechnical market, forge strategic partnerships, and lead our efforts in advancing geotechnical solutions and ensuring top-notch project outcomes.

• Keith Sisson – Director – Industrial & Dealer Channel Divisions

In this director role, Sisson will oversee the development and execution of strategies to expand Avanti’s dealer network, provide training and support, and ensure alignment with organizational goals and market demands.

• Chris M. Hamilton – Director – National Accounts

Hamilton will head the strategic management of key client relationships and business development initiatives on a national scale, helping to drive growth and market expansion. The role involves collaborating cross-functionally to identify opportunities.

The Directors will still have territory responsibilities for specific states. For state coverage and contact information for the Directors, visit avantigrout.com.

