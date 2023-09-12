Avanti AV-100 Chemical Grout NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 Certified

By TBM Staff

The Water Quality Association (WQA) has granted certification to Avanti International‘s AV-100 Chemical Grout, both in liquid and granular form, confirming its compliance with NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 Standards for Drinking Water System Components.

Avanti’s injection grout products are designed to stop leaks, stabilize soil, and control groundwater in municipal, industrial, and geotechnical applications around the world. According to Technical Director Roger Borremans, “AV-100 Chemical Grout has earned the potable water certification through rigorous tests by WQA per the NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 standard which ensures the products are safe to use near drinking water sources.”

AV-100 is a chemically reactive grout designed to stabilize soil and prevent water infiltration into various underground structures by creating a durable, long-lasting water barrier on the exterior of the structure. Cured AV-100 provides excellent soil stabilization and prevents water from infiltrating the structure. Benefits include:



Controllable reaction times – seconds to hours

Half-life of 362 years for 20% grout concentration (determined by U.S. Dept. of Energy)

No suspended solids

Higher strength compared to acrylates; greater longevity compared to silicates

Third-party relative humidity testing against shrinkage/dehydration

Available as third-party NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 Standards for Drinking Water System Components certified

Available in granular or liquid form

AV-100 Chemical Grout joins other Avanti products that are NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 tested and certified including: AV-150 Acrylate Gel, AV-202 Multigrout, AV-248-LV Flexseal LV, AV-275 Soilgrout, AV-278 Low Vis Hydro, AV-315 Microfoam, AV-330 Safeguard and Ultrafine SD. For more information on any of these products, visit avantigrout.com.

“Avanti started with only one product in 1978—AV-100 Chemical Grout—which was primarily used to stop water leaks in municipal sewer lines. Over the years, Avanti has expanded its product line to meet the needs of different industries and applications. However, AV-100 continues to play a vital role in not only municipal applications but also industrial and geotechnical settings,” says Britt N. Babcock, PE, President of Avanti. “AV-100 (acrylamide) has been used safely and successfully around the globe for over 50 years which is a testament to its reliability and effectiveness. Avanti’s commitment to obtaining the NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 certification for AV-100 Chemical Grout designation further highlights its suitability for use in multiple applications.”