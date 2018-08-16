Avanti International Announces Babcock as New President

Avanti International announced the appointment of Britt N. Babcock, P.E., as President. Babcock has been with the company since 2011, and most recently served as Vice President of Sales.

In this new role, Babcock’s agenda for speed to market with new innovatio ns is exactly what customer segments are expecting from Avanti. Engineers desire new specifications based on in-situ conditions, while municipalities want specification statements. Distribution channel partners continue to make great strides promoting and selling Avanti’s brand to their customers and the contracting community seeks a certification program enabling competition on quality of service.

“I am honored to step in as the leader of Avanti, with a philosophy of servant leadership as my guide. Avanti has maintained an exceptional product line for 40 years and we will serve our customers and partners with a team that is poised to go further faster,” noted Babcock.

Frank Aguilar, who had been serving as interim President, will resume his position as Vice President of Operations. “Retaining Frank’s 20 years of tribal knowledge in manufacturing production, supplier sourcing and logistics is a tremendous asset to the company. His loyalty to all that Avanti stands for is commendable,” remarked Angela Magill, Director of Avanti and widow of company founder David Magill.

Babcock, who holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Colorado State University, has over 25 years of engineering, construction, sales and management experience. He will office at Avanti headquarters outside Houston, TX and can be reached at (281) 486-5600.

