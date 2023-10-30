\ Avanti International Celebrates 45th Anniversary in 2023

By TBM Staff

This year marks a milestone for Texas-based Avanti International, as the injection grout manufacturer celebrates its 45th anniversary as an industry leader.

Pioneered by industry icon David Magill in 1978, Avanti started with just one product – AV-100 Chemical Grout – which was primarily used to seal leaking sewer lines. Today, Avanti’s injection grouts include a comprehensive line of acrylamide, acrylics, US Grout Ultrafine cements, polyurethanes, epoxies, pumps accessories, and more.

“Through hard work and dedication by our team, we are honored and grateful to be celebrating 45 years of success and a future that is just as bright thanks to the support of our industry friends and clients!” says Britt N. Babcock, PE, President of Avanti. “David Magill paved the way for decades and was an integral leader who aided in developing industry wide standards and practices that are still in use today.”

Since 1978, Avanti has upheld its dedication to providing injection grouting education by offering a comprehensive range of educational resources including grout schools, webinars, technical presentations, and onsite training that serves the municipal, industrial, and geotechnical sectors.

Avanti’s injection grouts have contributed to the success of critical infrastructure projects in diverse environments throughout the United States, and across the globe in countries such as Australia, Nigeria, Abu Dhabi, Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. To stay up to date with Avanti’s latest developments, industry insights, company announcements, and product news, visit the Avanti website and subscribe to their newsletter