Avanti Products Receive NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 Certification

By TBM Staff

The Water Quality Association (WQA) has granted NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 certification to four additional Avanti International products: AV-118® Duriflex, AV-160 SuperGel™, AV-170 FlexGel™, and AV-258-LV PermaFlex LV™. This certification confirms compliance with rigorous safety standards for drinking water system components.

Avanti’s injection grouts are engineered to stop leaks, stabilize soil, and control groundwater in municipal, industrial, and geotechnical applications worldwide. “We are proud to extend our line of potable water certified products through WQA’s comprehensive testing,” said Roger Borremans, Technical Director at Avanti. “This certification ensures these solutions are safe to use near drinking water sources, providing confidence to engineers and asset owners alike.”

These newly certified products join Avanti’s growing portfolio of NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 certified solutions, including AV-100® Chemical Grout, AV-150 Acrylate Gel™, AV-202® Multigrout, AV-248-LV Flexseal LV™, AV-275 Soilgrout™, AV-278 Low Vis Hydro, AV-315 Microfoam™, AV-330 Safeguard™, and Ultrafine SD. More information is available at avantigrout.com.

“Since our founding, innovation has been at the core of Avanti. What began with a single product—AV-100® Chemical Grout—has evolved into a full portfolio of acrylamide, acrylics, polyurethanes, epoxies, Ultrafine cements, and injection accessories,” said Britt N. Babcock, PE, President of Avanti. “Our ongoing research and development efforts focus on delivering safe, effective injection grout solutions. Earning NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 certification for a wider range of grouts reinforces our commitment to providing versatile, reliable, and innovative products for infrastructure repair near clean water sources.”

