Axt Returns to WSP USA to Lead Transit and Rail in Northern California

Edward (Ted) Axt is returning to WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy, as the senior engineering manager for transit and rail in Sacramento.

Axt, who began his career with the firm, will oversee transportation planning and engineering projects in the Sacramento region, including transit planning, light rail transit (LRT) and bus rapid transit (BRT) feasibility studies, alternatives analysis of transit systems, BRT final design and high capacity transit master plans.

“Ted brings expertise in project management, administration and project controls for public agency construction programs,” said Rex Brejnik, senior vice president and west regional market lead for the WSP Transit and Rail Technical Excellence Center. “His experience working with federal, state and local agencies, as well as with private contractors, will be a tremendous asset for our clients. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Axt previously worked at an international engineering firm as deputy project manager on the Southwest Corridor LRT project in Minneapolis-St. Paul and as financial and administration manager on the Viva BRT project in Toronto. He also served as deputy project manager on the Dulles Corridor Rapid Transit Project’s Preliminary Engineering/National Environmental Policy Act project for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Northern Virginia.

Axt holds a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Wisconsin, and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

