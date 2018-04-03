Brieley Associates Welcomes Friedman

Brierley Associates welcomed Kyle Friedman to the Denver, Colorado, office. Friedman earned a bachelor of science in civil and environmental engineering from University of Missouri-Columbia and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in geotechnical engineering.

Prior to joining Brierley Associates, Friedman spent four years with a regional consulting firm in Columbia, Missouri. Friedman’s strengths include ground characterization, slope stability analysis, geotechnical design, remediation of karst-related features, and construction testing services. Friedman’s move to Denver has ensured his hobbies of hiking, skiing, and hunting can now be done close to home.

