Worldsensing Launches Next-Generation Tiltmeter

By TBM Staff

Worldsensing unveiled its new G7 Tiltmeter during the opening ceremony of the Tech Exchange EMEA, a technical workshop gathering members of the company’s partner program across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The G7 Tiltmeter is a 3-axis wireless device designed for monitoring ground movement and structural integrity, offering unmatched flexibility and autonomy in challenging environments.

With multiple operational modes — an energy-efficient trigger-based mode and an event detection mode delivering real-time alerts with latency under 2 seconds — the device supports a new class of event-driven applications in industries such as railway infrastructure, mining, and geotechnical monitoring.

Key features of the G7 Tiltmeter include:

Triggered measurements: A secondary, low-power accelerometer enables trigger-based monitoring in response to seismic activity or ground movement. Supports a new class of event-driven applications.

Event Detection Mode: all tiltmeters can be set to trigger real-time alerts with less than 2 seconds of latency.

Extended battery life: Up to 10 years of autonomous operation depending on configuration and reporting frequency.

Environmental awareness: Built-in temperature and humidity sensors detect potential enclosure failures or improper sealing.

Flexible connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled configuration via the Worldsensing App, USB-C interface, and choice of internal or external antennas for diverse deployment scenarios.

Full-range inclination monitoring: ±90° in all three axes, with fast configuration for multiple devices across a project.

“With Loadsensing G7, we’ve redefined what’s possible in remote monitoring — delivering smarter, more efficient deployments that empower monitoring engineers to tackle projects that were previously too complex or costly. It’s not just an upgrade; it’s a whole new era of field-ready intelligence.”, said Andrea Bartoli, CTO of Worldsensing.

The launch at Tech Exchange EMEA highlights Worldsensing’s commitment to innovating remote monitoring solutions that combine precision, reliability, and ease of deployment. Attendees will have the opportunity to see real-world applications and live demonstrations, exploring how the G7 Tiltmeter enhances operational efficiency and safety in complex monitoring environments.

For more information, visit https://www.worldsensing.com/product/tiltmeter

