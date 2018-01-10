Brierley Associates Welcomes Williams

Brierley Associates celebrates the addition of Jim Williams, PE. Williams has more than 24 years of experience in underground engineering and construction with special emphasis in horizontal directional drilling (HDD). His experience includes complex HDD design, design-build, construction feasibility, risk assessment, execution planning and project management. Williams is a licensed engineer in 15 states including Texas and Florida.

After graduating with a bachelor of science in engineering from the University of Florida, Williams spent the next 12 years serving as a design and project manager at a Florida-based engineering consultancy. In 2005, he founded an engineering firm specializing in HDD and trenchless projects that were executed throughout the United States. In 2010, he joined Mears, where he served as the Engineering Manager for one of the largest HDD contractors in the world. While at Mears, Williams helped plan and complete many unique land and marine-based HDD projects, including several award winners.

RELATED: 2017 Trenchless Technology Projects of the Year Revealed

Within Brierley Associates’ Trenchless Services sector, Williams will work closely with Brian Dorwart, Tom Pullen and Nick Strater. Strater notes: “Jim further increases our bench strength in HDD planning and design, and provides us the unique perspective of an experienced contractor. We’ve worked with Jim for years, and we’re truly excited he’s decided to join Brierley Associates.”

Williams will be based in the Texas region, where he will work with Brierley Associates’ Austin and Houston offices to provide assistance to the energy industry, and other market sectors using HDD and trenchless technologies.

RELATED: Brierley Associates Welcomes Sackett to Virginia Office