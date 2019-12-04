Brock Rentals Upgrades Fleet with New Brokk SmartConcept Machines

Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, recently finalized a deal with Brock Rentals Inc. to upgrade the rental company’s fleet of remote-controlled demolition units with 12 next-generation models, including Brokk 110s, 170s, 200s and 300s. The new models feature Brokk’s signature SmartConcept technology, which revolutionizes power management, design and ergonomics to maximize productivity over previous models. With the new models, Brock Rentals’ fleet now features more than 50 Brokk remote-controlled machines — from the compact Brokk 60 to the heavy-duty Brokk 400 — ready for deployment to jobsites across North America.

“We’ve always relied on the safety and productivity of Brokk machines to provide viable solutions for our customers in refractory, chemical, nuclear, demolition and general construction industries,” said Tomas Lundstrom, president of Brock Rentals. “The next-generation models offer the best power-to-weight ratio on the market — in some cases doubling the power over our current models with only a slight increase in weight and dimension — opening up new opportunities and applications for our clients. In addition, they are more dependable and easier to service, making them ideal for the rental industry where machines seldom come back to the shop without some signs of use.”

/**** Advertisement ****/

Brock Rentals opened in 1994. One of its first machines was a Brokk 150 used mainly in refractory applications. As its customer base grew to include concrete demolition contractors with a wider range of applications, so did its fleet. Today the company provides rental machines to contractors and government agencies in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Brock Rentals coordinates with certified Brokk operators across North America to ensure the safety and efficiency of its machines on every jobsite, as well as offer training and technical support to customers.

Equipped with Brokk’s revolutionary SmartConcept technology, the new machines provide a number of safety and efficiency enhancing benefits for Brock Rentals’ customers. The intelligent electrical system, SmartPower, protects the machine from the damage that can be caused by poor power supplies while optimizing power and hydraulic performance in extreme temperatures. SmartDesign extends machine life and provides unprecedented ease of maintenance due to 70% fewer cables as well as hardened components, LED headlights and easily accessible grease points and hydraulic hoses. An ergonomic remote-control box, the SmartRemote, incorporates adjustable straps, intuitive controls and professional-grade radio technology with a 984-foot (300-meter) working range.

As with all Brokk machines, the four new rental units feature Brokk’s three-part arm for exceptional reach and movement, as well as industry-leading power-to-weight ratios. The compact B110 features a 10-foot (3-meter) reach and weighs 2,183 pounds (990 kilograms). Equipped with a BHB 155 breaker, it delivers 187 foot-pounds (254 joules) with each blow. The B170 can reach 16 feet (4.8 meters) vertically and 14 feet (4.4 meters) horizontally. Paired with a 452-pound (205-kilogram) BHB 205 Hydraulic breaker it delivers 299 foot-pounds (406 joules) of power. The B200 represents a new weight class for remote-controlled demolition machines and features a 15% longer vertical and horizontal reach than the B170. It delivers 450 foot-pounds (610 joules) with each blow of the 650-pound (295-kilogram) hydraulic breaker. The B300 is only 47.2 inches (1.2 meters) wide, but offers a reach of 21 feet (6.5 meters) vertically and 20 feet (6 meters) horizontally and can handle larger attachments weighing as much as 1,102 pounds (500 kilograms).

“Brokk has always been the industry leader when it comes to technology, capabilities and raw power,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “We continue to upgrade our machines to meet the needs of an ever-changing demolition industry. Working with companies like Brock Rentals allows us to reach new customers and see how our equipment performs in new applications — helping us continue to advance remote-controlled demolition equipment with more efficient machines and attachments.”

RELATED: Brokk Opens New Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri