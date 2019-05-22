Brokk Opens New Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri

Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, has opened the doors to its new Demonstration and Service Center in St. Joseph, Missouri, expanding its North American coverage and bringing the number of Brokk locations to three. Randy Glidewell and Mike Brott join the Brokk team at the new facility. Glidewell takes on the leadership position as Brokk fleet service manager, with Brott in the role as service technician.

With the acquisition of Aquajet Systems AB in 2016, Brokk realized there was a need for a centralized location in the Midwest to demonstrate machines from both companies. The 10,000-sq ft facility incorporates an outdoor proving ground with various concrete structures to prove out the power and precision of Brokk and Aquajet products, including simulated Department of Transportation materials and steel reinforcement configurations. The building houses an extensive inventory for both companies, including a Brokk service fleet of over 20 machines, for demonstrations, purchase or lease, giving customers the opportunity of a hands-on experience to help them choose the Brokk and Aquajet models and attachments best suited to their needs.

The company plans to host two open house demonstrations later in 2019 in conjunction with Brokk and Aquajet Demo Days, but in the meantime individual demonstrations can be arranged through the Monroe, Washington, office.

“The new facility is going to change how people see Brokk and Aquajet machines,” said Mike Martin, vice president of operations for Brokk. “It’s exciting to be able to show potential customers the capability of these machines. Couple that with how easy it will be to support our existing customers with service and training, and you have a win for customers and prospects alike.”

In addition to demonstrations, the site offers a complete service complex with a wash bay, workshop and welding station. This feature allows for more convenient access and quicker turnaround on service. Several Brokk customers have already sent in their older machines for refurbishing.

“The Demonstration and Service Center allows Brokk and Aquajet to better support our customers across the U.S. and Canada with quicker delivery times, faster service response, and access to our entire service fleet for a try-before-you-buy option,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “It is a place for Brokk and Aquajet customers to learn about our products, our company and become part of an enhanced demolition experience.”

The new facility will also be offering exclusive training opportunities.

