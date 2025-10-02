Trenchless Technology Announces 2025 Projects of the Year

By TBM Staff

Trenchless Technology, the leading voice of the trenchless marketplace, has revealed the winners of its 33nd annual Projects of the Year for 2025. These are the industry’s most prestigious project honors. Awards were presented in two categories: New Installation and Rehabilitation.

The Projects of the Year were formally announced on World Trenchless Day on Sept. 25 during a special Trenchless Technology Perspectives Live webinar.

This year’s top projects highlight innovative uses of horizontal directional drilling (HDD), microtunneling, and sliplining, among other trenchless methods.

“This year’s Projects of the Year once again showcase the remarkable complexity, innovation, and determination it takes. These characteristics are necessary to deliver these large-scale, challenging undertakings,” said Trenchless Technology editor Sharon M. Bueno. “I’m always impressed by the creativity and variety of trenchless methods on display, especially in the projects that rose to the top. Our industry continues to push the boundaries of construction innovation. Congratulations to all of our 2025 winners!”

Rehabilitation Projects of the Year

This year’s Project of the Year for Rehabilitation is The North Outfall Sewer (NOS) Unit 10 rehabilitation project in Los Angeles.

This project tackled numerous challenges to restore the 95-year-old structure, a vital element of the City’s complex sewer system. Unit 10 features semi-elliptical concrete sewer lined with tiles. It comprises 1,426 ft of 48-in. pipe, 3,397 ft of 54-in. pipe and a unique 39-ft “squash box” segment crossing under a 108-in. storm drain. Using sliplining, the alignment navigates five angle points and six curves, with more than 65 percent passing beneath private property owned by Union Pacific Railroad and a winery.

Critical to the project’s success were the Bureau of Engineering/Department of Public Works for the City of Los Angeles, Hobas USA, and Spiniello Infrastructure West. Among others, project hurdles included innovative design considerations, worksite limitations, procurement of temporary construction easements, and sewer bypass strategies. Railroad and county coordination, utility relocations, deep access pit excavations, and custom pipe fabrication were also challenging.

Other projects recognized in the Rehabilitation category are: 99 Avenue Sanitary Trunk Rehabilitation – Stage 2, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (Runner-up); Arkona Road 72- to 76-in. Transition UV CIPP Culvert Rehabilitation, Washtenaw County, Michigan (Honorable Mention); and Baltimore Gas and Electric 42” Herkimer Cast Iron Main, Baltimore, Maryland. (Honorable Mention).

New Installation Projects of the Year

This year’s Project of the Year for New Installation is the Champlain Hudson Power Express: Terrestrial Project Trenchless Crossings.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) is a generational infrastructure project. It delivers up to 1,250 megawatts of renewable hydropower from Canada to New York City via a fully buried transmission line. CHPE – once operational in 2026 – will supply enough energy to power more than 1 million homes. It supports New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and its goal of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030. After years of planning, design, and working to gain regulatory approval, a 339-mile alignment was put forth. This work includes three separate contracts.

The focus of this award is the 147-mile terrestrial contract. Over two years, nearly 400,000 lf of boreholes were installed via HDD under rivers, wetlands, roads, railways, and sensitive areas. This achievement was a remarkable feat of logistical planning and trenchless execution.

Other projects recognized in the New Installation category are: Portland UG Network Willamette River Crossing, Portland, Oregon (Runner-up); Nose Creek Sanitary Trunk Phase B – Contract 4, Calgary, Alberta, Canada (Honorable Mention); and Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) Virginia, off the coast of Virginia (Honorable Mention).

The winners are spotlighted in the October 2025 issue of Trenchless Technology. They will be formally honored at the 2025 NASTT No-Dig Show, taking place in Palm Springs, California, March 30.

Projects are selected based on technical advancement, project complexity, milestones achieved, and collaboration. Contributions to the trenchless industry’s advancement are also considered. Leading the Project of the Year program is Managing Editor Mike Kezdi, who works closely with two expert committees. One committee is for New Installation and one is for Rehabilitation, representing a broad cross-section of the trenchless marketplace.