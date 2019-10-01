Cemen Tech Announces New Dealer Partner In Canada

Global market leader, Cemen Tech, a technology manufacturing company, has announced an agreement with SMS Equipment to sell and support the company’s full line of volumetric concrete mixing equipment.

SMS Equipment President and CEO, Mike Granger, said, “SMS Equipment is pleased to expand into the volumetric concrete mixing industry, complementing our existing product offerings. Cemen Tech is a renowned global manufacturer that shares our commitment to customer support, value and product innovation.”

With a network of over 35 business centers across Canada, SMS Equipment is the largest Komatsu dealer in the world. Founded in 2008 when three Canadian equipment dealers, Federal Equipment (founded in 1952), Coneco Equipment (founded in 1966), and Transwest Mining Systems (founded in 1986) merged, the company is built on more than a century of combined entrepreneurial spirit and industry experience.

“The addition of SMS Equipment to Cemen Tech’s North American dealer network continues to expand the number of businesses who can benefit from using volumetric mixers,” says Connor Deering, CEO/President of Cemen Tech. “SMS Equipment’s extensive network, their focus on providing superior customer service, and their proven track record of growth and industry expertise makes them a perfect partner to sell and support our concrete production solutions across Canada.”

