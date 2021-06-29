Chaney to Lead National Geotechnical and Tunneling at WSP USA

Ian Chaney has been named national geotechnical and tunneling market leader for the transportation national business line at WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy.

Chaney brings two decades of geotechnical and tunneling experience to his new leadership role, including more than 18 years at WSP. He will lead and drive the growth of WSP’s geotechnical and tunneling business and will be responsible for developing and deepening client relationships across a broad base with state and local transportation and transit agencies, water and wastewater clients, property and buildings clients, contractors, consultants and industry associations. He will also establish strategies that position WSP for opportunities across advisory, planning, design, program management and construction management groups.

“Geotechnical and tunneling is one of our largest market sectors in transportation and unique in the way it supports all WSP national business lines,” said Michael Mangione, WSP national markets director for transportation. “Ian’s background of operations, leadership and technical excellence with varied WSP clients makes him an excellent fit to lead WSP’s national geotechnical and tunneling market sector; to build upon our success and drive the strategy to help achieve continued expansion, technical leadership and growth.”

During his career at WSP, Chaney has served in technical and leadership capacities on projects for large highway, transit, water and transportation agencies across the U.S., including the Hampton Roads Bridge and Tunnel project, the Midtown Tunnel and multiple projects for key clients such as New York City Transit, the Virginia Department of Transportation and several major design-build contractors.

He will lead a group that has experienced a long history of growth, innovation and excellence. WSP’s vast team of geotechnical and tunneling engineers provide clients with a broad depth of technical specialties, including geotechnical and tunneling investigation, analysis and design, inspection, design and construction, tunnel systems, fire-life safety, planning, owners’ representation and support, cradle-to-grave design services, and program and construction management.

Based in the firm’s Virginia Beach office, Chaney earned a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering and a master’s degree in geotechnical engineering from Virginia Tech. He is a licensed professional engineer in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana and Kentucky and is an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

