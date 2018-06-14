CIMIC’s Leighton Asia Wins Transportation Infrastructure Contract in Singapore

CIMIC Group company, Leighton Asia, as lead partner in a joint venture, has been selected by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority to deliver a A$540 million ($405 million US) tunnel and infrastructure contract (N103 contract works), as part of the North-South Transportation Corridor project.

Revenue to Leighton Asia, which is part of CIMIC Group construction company CPB Contractors, will be approximately A$380 million ($287 million US), with the project being delivered in joint venture with local Singapore contractor Yongnam Engineering & Construction.

Construction is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2018 and be completed by 2026. CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: “The award of these major infrastructure works to support the North-South Corridor project demonstrates the positive and enduring relationship that CIMIC and Leighton Asia have built with the Land Transport Authority in Singapore.

“We are pleased to continue to contribute our innovative and cost-effective design and construction methodologies to enhance Singapore’s world-class transportation networks.”

CPB Contractors and Leighton Asia Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: “Leighton Asia’s major project experience and diverse construction capabilities have positioned us well to capture this contract and further key infrastructure projects in Singapore’s growing market.

“We have a strong and growing presence in Singapore, with a team committed to leveraging our local experience and international expertise to ensure the project meets the social, sustainability and economic outcomes expected by the client and local communities.”

The N103 design and construction contract works include 640 m of twin, three-lane vehicular tunnels; the underpinning of an existing expressway flyover; a new facility building; and an entrance ramp and exit ramp.

On completion, the North-South Corridor project will be Singapore’s first integrated transport corridor, relieving major traffic network congestion and better connecting the northern sectors of Singapore with the central city area.

In addition to this recent award, Leighton Asia’s Singapore business is working with the Land Transport Authority to build Springleaf Station and associated rail tunnel on the Thomson-East Coast Line. This follows the team’s successful completion of the Downtown Line 3 Jalan Besar Station and tunnels.

