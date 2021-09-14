COWI’s Kramer to be New UESI President

Steven Kramer, P.E., F.ASCE has been elected as The Utility Engineering & Surveying Institute’s (UESI) FY2022 President-Elect. UESI is one of the discipline specific Institutes of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). Kramer’s term as President of the UESI Board of Governors will begin on Oct. 1, 2022, and will run until Sept. 30, 2023. Starting in October 2021, he will serve on the UESI Board of Governors as President-Elect, moving on to President, followed by Past President in his final year.

UESI offers professionals working within the utility, pipeline engineering, and surveying/geomatics communities the opportunity to network with others and shape the future of the industry by participating in technical activities, conferences, and the development of internationally recognized standards.

The Institute is the worldwide leader in generating products and services that promote and reward excellence in the engineering, planning, design, construction, operations, and asset management, for utility infrastructure and engineering surveying.

Kramer serves as a Senior Vice President at COWI North America as well as a Senior Business Development Director for its Transportation and Water business. He also oversees the growth and development of the tunneling and trenchless practice.

Kramer commented: “I am highly honored to be elected and serve as the President-Elect 2022 of ASCE UESI. It is a wonderful opportunity to build upon the past success of UESI since its formation in 2015. I look forward to helping the organization grow and expanding participation in the Institute’s many activities.”

Thomas Dahlgren, President, COWI in North America, said: “This is a fantastic accolade for Steven and for COWI, which will afford Steven the opportunity to preside over a national and international forum for exchange of technical and professional ideas.”

In recognition of his significant accomplishments and contributions to the industry, Kramer was named the recipient of the 2004 Trenchless Technology Person of the Year award, received a 2016 Engineering Alumni Achievement Award from Washington University in St. Louis and was elected to The Moles in 2020.

Kramer has been an active member in ASCE starting as a student in 1980 where he built and raced concrete canoes. He has a long history of participation in the ASCE Pipeline Division including serving on several committees, presenting at many ASCE conferences, organizing workshops and as a continuing education instructor. He also served as ASCE’s first Director of Research at the Civil Engineering Research Foundation.

