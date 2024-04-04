CREG Delivers Φ15.4m Slurry TBM Cutter Head for Yangtze Tunnel Project

By TBM Staff

On March 27, 2024, the cutter head of the Φ15.4m slurry TBM “CREC 1398” was successfully delivered into the shaft and assembled with the main machine at the No. 3 launch shaft site of Chongtai (Chongming District – Taicang City) Yangtze River Tunnel.

Designed and manufactured by China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG), the super-large diameter slurry TBM is 128m long and weighs about 4000t. It is composed of a cutter head, a main machine, a connection bridge and four back-up gantries, which is the world’s largest diameter slurry TBM for the high-speed railway cross-river tunnel. The tunnel has the total length of 14.25km. The slurry TBM will excavate 11.325km by blind heading under the Yangtze River with a maximum water and earth pressure of 10.2 bar and a maximum depth of 89m.

To deal with the super-large diameter, super-long distance, super-high water pressure, super-deep overburden and other challenges, CREG has customized this slurry TBM. The wear-resistant performance of the key parts including the cutter head, main bearing, main slurry discharge pipe has been guaranteed by increasing the thickness of wear-resistant plates and the quantity of wear monitoring devices. The TBM structure is optimized to ensure that the strength of main drive inner and outer seals can satisfy the pressure-bearing requirement. The explosion-proof ventilation systems are strengthened to ensure that it can go through the harmful gas strata smoothly and safely. The self-developed intelligent tunneling control system and all-round monitoring and warning system are equipped to realize intelligent tunneling.

Upon the completion of the tunnel, it will not only achieve that the high-speed train can travel under the river with no need to reduce the speed, but also become an important intercity passageway for the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration.