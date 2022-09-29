 
Dates and Location Announced for 7th Annual Risk Management in Underground Construction Course

The 7th annual Risk Management in Underground Construction course will be held February 27-28, 2023, at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado.

The highly rated Risk Management in Underground Construction course provides a unique and engaging forum for stakeholders involved in large-scale underground projects, including contractors, owners, consultants, insurance companies, equipment manufacturers, and law firms. As tunneling projects get larger and more complicated, the issue of risk becomes more important.

International industry experts with real-world experience will cover contracting practices, geotechnical baseline reports, funding, insurance, risk registers, and best practices. A networking reception will take place the evening of February 27 and is included with your conference registration. CEUs will be issued for attendees who request this certification.

Registration is now open. For questions about the conference or registration contact conferences@benjaminmedia.com.

Risk Management in Underground Construction is presented by Ozdemir Engineering, Microtunneling Inc. and Benjamin Media Inc., publisher of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine. Learn about the conference at undergroundriskmanagement.com.

